Rodrigo Cuba gave an exclusive interview to Magaly Medina about the end of her relationship with Melissa Paredes. After several months, the soccer player revealed all the details of the night in which the ampay of his ex-wife came out with the dancer Anthony Aranda. According to his version, when he arrived at his house he was surprised that she had emptied the safe they shared together and that it contained important documents.

Rodrigo Cuba’s version

He said that he found out about the end of his marriage when he was on his way to a children’s party for his daughter. Melissa Paredes contacted him to tell him that the controversial images would come to light, but the footballer could not believe it.

“I got home after the birthday and everything was already headed for the worse. She was waiting for me, we had a safe, where we kept the documents, the passports, important papers And, oh surprise!, I arrived and she had a new safe, she had taken out all the things we had in common, “said the Sport Boys footballer.

What explanation did Melissa Paredes give?

Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba mentioned that Melissa Paredes He told him: “I have to insure what is mine” . He replied: “Well give me back my things”, she returned them. Then, the footballer issued a statement in which he denied her ex-wife’s statements, this angered her and made them argue again.

“I’m going upstairs to play with my daughter and she goes up furious at the statement she had put out to scold me why I had done it, to take it out, what did I believe and I didn’t want to talk to her and in front of my daughter I screamed and tried to record myself ”, he asserted.

Rodrigo Cuba cried after ampay of Melissa Paredes

Although it was said that he did not suffer after their separation, Rodrigo Cuba confessed that he cried after the end of his marriage to Melissa Paredes for his infidelity with Anthony Aranda.

“It would be lying to you if I say no, obviously, alone or with my loved ones, I think that you end up arming yourself with courage. (…) I felt, I don’t know if pity or pity, for how a person could be so selfish and throw his family away for a moment like that (…) The first thing I did was think of my daughter, “he told Magaly Medina.