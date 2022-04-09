Profile | New President of Costa Rica
Opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage, and with a clear populist bias, Chaves tries to take a radical turn to seek support after his electoral victory
Finally, the polls became a reality and what seemed impossible months ago became reality with the victory of Rodrigo Chaves in the second round of the presidential elections in Costa Rica. This 60-year-old economist, with a doctorate from the American University of Ohio, a career World Bank official for 27 years
Already a subscriber? Log in
#Rodrigo #Chaves #antisystem #helmsman #Costa #Rica
Leave a Reply