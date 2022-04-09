This Friday there was great expectation for the return of James Rodríguez to the courts, after the elimination of the Colombian National Teambut the surprise was that the player was not even among the substitutes, in Al Rayyan’s match in the Asian Champions League.

Al Rayyan’s ’10’ midfielder did not even enter the Qatari team’s squad list for the duel against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.

Versions about the absence of James

Several versions have been woven about his absence, although there were doubts about the presence of James, given that in the continental tournament only three players from countries outside Asia can play per club, there was no an official explanation of his non-appearance in the call, after returning from performing with the Colombian National Team.

It has been speculated that the player was recovering from a physical ailment, which has not been confirmed either.

Well, this Saturday a version emerged that generates controversy. According to the Qatari outlet ‘Tembah’, James himself was the one who refused to play for Al-Rayyan. Why?

According to this version, it would be a decision of the player to pressure his departure from the club.

Do you want to leave Qatar?

James has already slipped that he wants to look for new horizons, but he has a difficult contract to break with his team. Thus, a conflict would loom with Al-Rayyan, who has not commented on the absence of the ’10’.

The Colombian has a contract until June 2024, and only a clause close to 7 million euros would facilitate his departure.

James Rodríguez and his agent could also seek an agreement to terminate the contract, as he would like to return to football in Europe.

We will have to wait if James has an appearance this Monday, when Al Rayyan faces Al Hilal, in the Asian Champions League, or if the club clarifies the real reasons for his absence.

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING

more sports news