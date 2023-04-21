Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

At a time when Real Madrid’s results declined this season in the Spanish League, its regularity and continuity in the Champions League aroused admiration mixed with surprise on the part of quite a few Spanish journalists, observers and European football match analysts, as it managed to reach the semi-finals of the “Champions League”. » 11 times, in the last 13 years, which has not happened with any other European team, and it faces Manchester City in the semi-finals of the current season, a confrontation that observers view as worthy of an “early final”, after the first succeeded in eliminating Chelsea. England, and the second succeeded in overthrowing Bayern Munich.

Some well-known Spanish journalists, headed by Julio Pulido, went on to say that this “epoch” of the Champions League deserves to be called the “era of Real Madrid”, and others went on to say that what Real Madrid has achieved in the last ten years places it above What was achieved by arch-rivals Barcelona in the “high” years of “Barca” brilliance in the championship.

Pulido said in an interview with the Spanish “Cadena Ser” radio: Real Madrid transforms what is abnormal and impossible into normal and possible in the Champions League. He asked: Is there a team capable of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament 11 times in 13 years? He said: I do not think so, even the best team in the history of Barcelona «Barca Guardiola» did not do it, and did not come close to this number.

He added: Some people think that this is normal, but it is certainly not the case, and what Real Madrid did last season is a “historic epic” by all accounts, and it ended with winning the championship for the 14th time in its history, and this season it moved from one role to another very smoothly and easily so far, but it is in front of « A real test” when he faces “City” in the semi-finals of this version.

And when the Spanish radio asked him about his opinion on what the “Al-Merenji” players presented in the tournament this season, Pulido said: There are two controversial matters, and many journalists and football experts, and even the fans, may disagree on them. The first: Which is better, Rodrigo or Vinicius ?, and the second is the role of the Belgian goalkeeper. The giant Thibaut Courtois, and his great influence on what the “Whites” achieved in the tournament, and my personal opinion is that I like the Brazilian Rodrigo more than his compatriot Vinicius Junior, and that had it not been for Courtois, Real would not have succeeded in achieving victory in some of the recent editions of the tournament.