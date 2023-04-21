At 9:00 p.m. this Thursday, the debate between the two candidates for governor of the Mexico stateAlejandra del Moral, from the PRI party and Delfina Gómez from the Morena bench.

In the last minutes of the debate, Delfina Gómez also declared that she won the exchange of ideas through proposals and with presumed love for the Mexican people.

Meanwhile, Del Moral recalled that she wants to be governor of the Mexico state and the first woman to lead the entity. He, then, recalled that she makes her own decisions, and also pointed out to Delfina that she was allegedly managed by her work team.

“Which woman do you want to rule the next six years. the polls do not vote ”, concluded the PRI member.

What did the Edomex gubernatorial candidates discuss?

Theme four: culture and recreation

Besides, Alejandra del Moral He recalled that his priority is to rescue the Lerma River, because it is necessary to recover the entity’s public services in each municipality.

“In the State of Mexico all municipalities govern, that is why we embrace the slogan of reconciliation”

It also coincided with Delfina Gomez in reorganizing the public transport system. In addition to having Mexibuses and Mexiclaves to improve mobility to the metropolitan area.

Regarding transportation, Gómez Álvarez indicated that the roads that people travel should be rehabilitated, since that is where the mobility of citizens would be impeded: “Nobody is interested in minimal works.”

He also promised to help municipalities to improve the quality of life of citizens, regardless of the political party that governs. Specifically in transportation, the candidate recalled that carriers must be listened to to find out what the problem is, along with reorganize public transport. Moment in which she recriminated the alleged clientelism in the entity.

Alejandra del Moral, for her part, indicated that work will be done hand in hand with the 125 municipalities on access to water, although she stated that the challenge is enormous, she promised to gather efforts and resources from the three instances of the Mexican State, that is, , work with the federal government and Mexico City.

Delfina recalled that Edomex is the most populated entity in the country, for which reason she ruled that up to now there had been no maintenance to the water facilities and denounced that there is no investment from previous governments. She promised to rehabilitate the pipes.

He also criticized that there are no public policies to combat the problem.

Theme three: public services

The moderator asked how the investment in water and transportation will be.

Meanwhile, Gómez Álvarez said that the issue of gender violence is a transversal issue, since he indicated that it is not only a matter of justice, but that it is related to more areas such as education or the economy.

He also urged the strengthening of the Mexico state, especially those who deal with complaints; for which he said that he will rely on federal and local deputies.

“It hurts that we are indifferent as a society,” he said after committing to meet with families who are victims of gender violence.

Alejandra del Moral was questioned about the increase in gender violence in the six-year term of Alfredo del Mazo, to which the PRI member ruled that she will take the issue personally in order to strengthen the Prosecutor’s Office dedicated to gender crimes.

“We are going to persecute whoever dares to bother a woman”

Adding to the above, he pointed out that there will be zero impunity and prosecution against anyone who is violent.

For her part, the morenista did not respond to the priista’s accusations; however, she mentioned the numbers that these illegal acts left among the citizens. She promised to work together with the federal government and the administration of Mexico City.

Likewise, he announced that the gender police will go gradually in the entity, recalling that it has to be analyzed how the entity’s budget will be delivered.

Alejandra del Moral ruled that Delfina Gómez would be a victim of gender violence, since she accused her campaign team of allegedly manipulating the morenista and not letting her speak freely about her campaign proposals.

“As future governor, I assume the responsibility of working for and for women”

Likewise, it promised to resolve all acts of femicide through a gender police force with 10,000 elements; as well as equal pay.

Second theme: gender violence

The journalist Ana Paula recalled that the State of Mexico leads the acts of femicides, for which she questioned what are the proposals to eradicate gender problems.

For her part, Del Moral Vela was questioned about the high perception of the PAN and PRI on the issue of corruption, to which she replied that corruption belongs to people, not to institutions, for which she recalled that she was not singled out for said activities.

“I want to say that throughout my career I have not had any penalty in almost 20 years of experience (…) what I do have is experience,” he said.

Alejandra del Moral ruled that she does have proposals on the fight against corruption, despite the fact that the moderator recalled that she did not find these on her political platform.

Delfina Gómez was questioned for her accusations of acts of corruption. There the morenista assured that they were lies and asked to clarify that the people who know her know who she is, at the same time she recalled that the Electoral Tribunal ruled against her Morena not on a personal level.

“It was a ruling that was made to a party, not to a person,” said the candidate.

Likewise, she was questioned about the INAI in the State of Mexico and the candidate stated that her proposal is to strengthen transparency in the entity through the institutions, especially the constitutional bodies.

First topic: fight against corruption

The moderator recalled that corruption continues to be one of the biggest problems affecting citizens, which is one of the biggest concerns of citizens.

Alejandra del Moral asked to compare the proposals. She recalled that her project is union and non-confrontation.

“This election goes beyond parties, it is about choosing the woman who can lead the government for six years. Of course we need a change, but they are a change that destroys”.

Delfina Gómez began the debate by recalling her career in the Mexican State, she mentioned the problems that Mexicans are experiencing, after being governed for more than 90 years by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, for which she pointed to Morena as the option for change in the entity .

“We have two options. Let’s remember that the previous six-year term: we won, but they robbed us”

Alejandra del Moral asks Delfina Gómez to stop being manipulated

The candidate of the PRI and PAN coalition, Alejandra del Moral, asked Delfina Gómez to free herself from the phrase “shut up, you look prettier”: “They didn’t want you to come, they don’t let you give interviews, they don’t let you get out of the script or those who manipulate you to defend your interests,” he accused.

As part of her response to the problem of femicides in the State of Mexico, del Moral pointed out that it is time for women to work for women with courage and effort, in addition to committing themselves to the fight against violence.

“All women deserve respect, and today we have the reflectors to be the candidates. We must be an example of strength, strength, courage and character. Today we have the opportunity and obligation to act in a consistent, determined and free manner “, said.

“Violence against women is one of the main problems that attack the country and the state, as a woman and as a mother, I have the commitment to fight against all manifestations of violence that we suffer,” she said.

In addition, he pointed out that he will not rest on the issue and will not tolerate any case, which he said will not leave any unpunished, as well as taking each one of them as a personal matter until it is resolved.

“As the next governor, I assume the responsibility of working without rest for women and for women. On the issue of femicide, I am not going to turn my face away. Zero crimes against women without punishment,” said del Moral.

“All femicides will be solved, any aggression or rape against women, I will take it as a personal issue and it will be punished. If they touch one of us, they touch us all.”

Alejandra del Moral also assured that as part of her strategy to combat femicides in the State of Mexico, she will implement a gender police, to exclusively attend to each case that occurs in the entity.

“That is why I will have a gender police, 10,000 elements that exclusively attend to violence against women. I will have a government for women, because it is useless for a woman to govern, if the problems that afflict us are not responded to with character and energy “, he commented.

Finally, he pointed out that programs such as the Rosa Salary will remain one of the priorities of his administration, as one of the supports for women in the State of Mexico.