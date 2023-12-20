Jeddah (Reuters)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said that the FIFA Club World Cup gave his team the opportunity to rearrange its cards after its recent poor performances in the English Premier League, stressing the players’ desire to change the current results.

City won only once in the last six league matches, falling to fourth place, five points behind leaders Arsenal, but the treble-winning team last year booked its place in the Club World Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Japan's Urawa.

European champion City, who also won the European Super Cup this year, missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, while a foot problem deprived him of the services of goal machine Erling Haaland recently.

While coach Pep Guardiola said that De Bruyne, who participated in only one league match this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, Haaland is still out of competition.

This duo will miss the final match the day after tomorrow, Friday, against Brazilian Fluminense.

Rodri said: “We have to do our best to try to win everything in order to make history. It will be an amazing run if we finish with five titles. The last few matches left a very bad feeling in the dressing room, so I think it was good for us to stop for a while and then come back.” “He came here to participate in the Club World Cup. When you are in this situation, you feel a mixture of failure and frustration at losing points. It is not the time to talk. We have to be calm and work with all force to achieve the desired results.”