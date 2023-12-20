In the most difficult hour, an old Chinese man in communist party garb appears before the nations of the world and has the image of an ancient, unearthed human thigh bone projected onto a giant screen. The bone was broken, but you can see that it was able to heal. An animal injured in this way is quickly attacked by robbers. But the person whose remains are shown on the screen must have been protected and cared for by other people. Civilization is solidarity, says Mr. Zhou at the podium, whose dignified ascetic face belongs to the first-class actor Xuejian Li.

In addition to tons of action, the film “The Wandering Earth 2” contains a whole series of such symbolic constructions, both in dialogue form and visually: shards of glass between red petals in a space elevator (after scuffles), three elegantly astonished meerkats in front of a huge wall of smoke (after a terrorist attack), boys with a head for heights on a steel beam (high above buildings that would be the tallest in the world today).

As with the first “The Wandering Earth” film from 2019, the background to the whole thing is a cosmic drama: the sun will expand and swallow us. Two answers suggest themselves: Introdus (as in the 1997 novel “Diaspora” by Greg Egan) or Exodus. The introdus would be the retreat of humanity reduced to digital brain patterns into computer life. The exodus sent the earth on a journey of 2,500 years, made possible by giant engines, to a star that would be more favorable to our continued existence than the one at home.

What does society want from genius?

The first answer, says the Chinese film “The Wandering Earth 2”, is particularly popular in the United States, the second is the country that Mr. Zhou serves, whom vulgar liberals would call a “bureaucrat.” He firmly believes in his compatriots, who are exemplified by a brave and cute couple in the film: the daredevil Peiqiang Li, portrayed by Jing Wu, and the clever Duoduo Han, portrayed by Zhi Wang. They meet each other during taikonautical training, survive an assassination attempt, get married, have a child and are then beset by increasingly harsh blows of fate. Such trials also shape the character of the computer scientist Tu, whose story determines the third main storyline of the film alongside the Zhou diplomat story and the Peiqiang and Duoduo love story. Andy Lau, who has been a standout in his native Hong Kong cinema for decades, plays this character. The computer scientist's wife and daughter die in a car accident. Before death, however, a snapshot that can be read as code is taken of the child's central nervous system. In this way, the life of the little ones in the computer can be extended, but due to insufficient machine capacity, even the most advanced quantum computers can only be extended for two minutes at a time.

Tu can't come to terms with this. And because the Exodus people need his expertise, he gets the resources he needs to reconstruct his daughter. Western audiences can draw fascinating comparisons here, because a father who wants to snatch his child from the afterlife using qubit technology is also the main character in Alex Garland's masterful multi-part series “Devs” (2020). Nick Offerman plays him as an obsessive man who always seems a little out of his depth, while Andy Lau's methodical approach carries out his own delusional plan with great concentration and constant alertness. The difference between the two is not psychological, but rather social: with Garland, the genius is outside the community from the start, but with his Chinese colleague with the stage name Frant Gwo, the state and the crazy cannot leave each other because the People's Republic has set itself the task , to transform even the most stubborn particular interests into social benefits, like Goethe in “Faust” turning the devil into an involuntary promoter of progress.