For the choice next year Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has several cards up his sleevebut currently he has a four of aces, we refer to the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez; to the Secretary of Tourism, Estrella Palacios; to the head of Public Works, Joaquín Landeros; and the federal Welfare delegate, Omar López.

There are still several months to know who will leave their positions to seek a candidacy in it 2024we cannot guarantee that all of them will be on the ballots, but it is a reality that these 4 young people represent the present and future of the Fourth Transformation in Sinaloa.

We had previously highlighted the young politicians who represent ‘rochismo’definitely Juan de Dios Gámez, Estrella Palacios, Omar López and Joaquín Landeros They are the spearhead of this ism, they were trained in the school of Governor Rubén Rocha and they are completely trusted, from the very first circle.

A few days ago we saw a photograph that depicts what this group of young people has become. Juan de Dios Gámez, Joaquín Landeros and Omar López were in the “welfare dialogues”, the three of them in a popular neighborhood in front of a group of citizens, with notebook in hand writing down the commitments.

The land work in popular neighborhoods and marginalized areas has been very intense, led by Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, always accompanied by Joaquín Landeros and Omar López. It is notable that there is good harmony and they have worked as a team. In the case of Estrella Palacios, she has a very executive profile, but is always aware of social tourism.

In the team of Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, he is also accompanied in the “dialogues for well-being”, the manager of Japac, Roberto Zazueta; the head of Public Works and Services, Arlette Díaz; the Economy official, Roberto Valle; Add the Civil Protection coordinator, Jesús Bill Mendoza, to the team.

There are surely more names in the governor’s deck, but we believe that a special mention should be made of his right-hand man, the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, who has always been the best suited for the Senate of the Republic, apparently they have so much interest in him. afraid that they have unleashed a dirty war against you, do not lose sight of it, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. Yesterday, the evacuation drill of more than 2,500 people from the Government Palace was carried out, it was coordinated by the State Institute of Civil Protection, the official report was a success, because the exercise was carried out in 8 minutes. Until the Governor Rubén Rocha He participated.

In the 32 states of the country the “National Drill 2023” with all the emergency protocols to face an earthquake, the most impressive was in Mexico City, this seeks to raise awareness and for the population to learn how to act in the event of an earthquake.

This also commemorates the tragic earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, the most notable thing is that the culture of Civil protectionIn Mexico City, for example, they have a new seismic warning system and there is great practice in the evacuation of large buildings.

Diary. On the occasion of the 492nd Anniversary of Culiacan, the City Council announced the program of recreational, cultural, artistic and sports activities that will take place on September 29 and 30, as well as October 1. A fair will be set up in the city center on Álvaro Obregón Avenue between Escobedo and Ángel Flores.

Political Memory. “Being young and not being a revolutionary is an even biological contradiction”: Salvador Allende.

