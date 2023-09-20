Many scientists consider ourselves defenders of democracy and freedom, and we dedicate ourselves to science not only for the pleasure and meaning of being able to explore nature, but also because we give meaning to our lives by trying to reinforce with our work one of the most important pillars. important in modern societies. Therefore, we are baffled by the fact that there are people who support anti-science agendas. I often read on social media how my colleagues think that anti-vaccine movements or climate change deniers are irrational and even self-destructive. In fact, there are scientists who even study whether being on the right or left affects the attitude towards science. In a recent article, Javier Salas summarized these works and concluded that “the most radical right has problems with science.”

Much of the evidence points in this direction, but I think it is more complex. To begin with, science and the power it generates have always been intertwined with class, gender, religion, national identity, and the politics underlying social and economic dynamics. Science provides arguments and technological tools that support power struggles and geopolitical agendas, and is also used to create the narratives and cultural frameworks that justify the privileges of those who benefit most from the deployment of technologies. But the reality is more complicated, the political and social capital of science can be used not only by the oppressors, but also by the oppressed, and can be used both to improve democracy and to justify authoritarianism.

A classic example is the application of Darwin’s theory of evolution to the social sphere with the aim of promoting the agenda of “social Darwinism.” Social Darwinists justify that the strong see their wealth and power increase, while the weak see theirs decrease, due to the natural order, it is a tendentious use of Darwin’s theory that he did not share, in general. This ideology was presented as scientific fact in the 19th century and was used by both the left and the right to support authoritarianism, eugenics, sexism, racism, imperialism, fascism, and Nazism. It is no wonder that people oppressed by these ideologies react against the science that was used to create them. For example, creationism assumes that social Darwinism is a logical consequence of the theory of natural selection in biology, thus implying that scientists use their status as intelligentsia to marginalize the weakest in society. In certain contexts, creationism can give political strength to a group to rebel against the oppression of social Darwinism.

Technoscience to oppress

Science can be used to oppress, but the rejection of science in general does not create freedom either, because this also means the rejection of its intrinsic capacity to improve equity. Hence, anti-scientific ideologies and technophobia can become powerful anti-democratic weapons. For example, science facilitates the new slavery of surrogate mothers, but it is also true that few things have contributed as much to the emancipation of women as the science contained in the contraceptive pill. The confusing dialectic between policies for and against science encouraged the rise of conspiracy theories during the covid crisis. The credibility of stories blaming 5G networks for the pandemic and of warnings against nanobots secretly introduced into our bodies with the vaccine, fed into collective fears of a technology being used to control and even destroy the weak, while an elite powerful benefits from its rewards. When we look at big tech companies, we all know there are solid, rational reasons for having these fears.

More information

Narratives of “scientific elitism” also do not reflect reality. Some scientists may be motivated by power, status, and wealth; However, most of us become scientists by vocation to work for the common good and pursue knowledge that facilitates human advancement. In fact, this complex dialogue between science and power means that many scientific careers are also precarious, which generates social and political consequences that further complicate the situation.

In societies in which citizens’ lives are increasingly determined by technology and science, trust in scientific governance becomes a fundamental pillar of the democratic system itself. Citizens’ trust in the democratic process will be eroded if the benefits of science and technologies are not distributed equitably and if unaccountable technological powers take control of much of our lives. As scientists, we also have to be self-critical, incorporate communication into our work and learn to navigate this minefield of scientific communication. Democracy and the future of our planet, which faces the catastrophic consequences of global warming, are in danger if a large number of citizens turn their backs on science. Therefore, it is imperative that academic and scientific authorities promote a dialogue that allows societies to democratically decide how to deploy science for the benefit of all, not just the powerful, educated and well-connected.

How to generate healthy trust in science?

Here I propose some ideas to generate healthy trust in science. When telling a scientific story, its origins must be clearly stated. Where did the idea come from, who were its authors and what were their objectives? Are there untold stories? Are there forgotten people, who have been left out of history due to their origin or their gender? In my own experience, by setting the context, scientific discovery becomes a human story, one that people can relate to and engage in dialogue with. Terrible contradictions can be discovered; for example, bad people can produce good science. Good science and scientists may have been used for terrible purposes. The power dynamics underlying the misuse of science must be exposed, and we must fight back by imagining how science can become something that positively affects people’s lives.

When we communicate science we have to be self-critical. Why do you communicate it? What do you, your organization and/or group gain from it? Reflect on how your sex and socioeconomic situation affect your judgments and intentions. People will notice your biases, even if you and the people around you don’t.

Scientific communication has to inspire. The communicator must identify applications of science, and how they can enable creativity and the birth of new scientific, cultural or social spaces.

Positive scenarios must be presented. For example, there are studies that show that climate change deniers act more in favor of the environment in situations where they have been proposed measures against climate change that can facilitate the creation of a more considerate and supportive society, and lead to greater economic and technological development. In this case, seeing that political action to improve social outcomes accompanies the climate change mitigation strategy reinforces support for science.

We have to think about the unforeseen consequences, especially for the weakest in society. When communicating a scientific story, you need to think about whether members of your audience have been affected in the past by the science you are explaining, or how they may be affected in the future. For example, the history of exploitation of medical research affecting the black population in the United States contributed to hesitancy regarding the covid vaccine.

Being aware of language and terminology also helps to improve both communication and your own understanding of the topic; By moving from scientific jargon to more standard language, we can identify our biases and become aware of possibilities that are not evident within the scientists bubble.

Finally, we must not forget that scientific communication must be a contribution to the democratic process, its purpose is not to convince people to accept science as a dogma. Especially in complex issues, such as climate, biology or medicine, which affect the present, the future, the hopes and fears of everyone, it is important to recognize that our knowledge is constantly evolving and being refined. Let us expose both the weak points and the strong points with sincerity and with the best scientific knowledge available.

Inclusive, reactive, self-reflective and inspiring scientific communication must become a central element of the mission of science; We must find effective ways to integrate communication into our scientific practice in ways that enhance democracy and equality. Building trust in science requires honesty, transparency and a genuine intention to use science for the common good. It requires humility to try to understand other points of view and recognize that, in a democracy, science is not an external force that acts on society, but a product of its complexity.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.