Pedro Rocha buries the hatchet after the long conflict between the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) and LaLiga. The federative leader staged a long-awaited peace in the Assembly of the organization chaired by Javier Tebas, with an inconceivable presence during the years of Luis Rubiales’ mandate. “We all have to go together, the 2030 World Cup has to be the best in history and we can all help,” he stressed his willingness to achieve unprecedented harmony in recent times.

«It has been a very pleasant meeting and bringing positions closer together. It’s all very cordial and the way forward for Spanish football is to go to one,” Rocha explained to the media gathered in front of the headquarters of the club association. However, he avoided commenting on the possibility of presenting his candidacy for the FEF elections and trying to continue in office. “That’s not the point now,” he concluded.

Finally, Rocha stood out for the Spanish refereeing after a league day marked by controversy, with criticism of the attitude of Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias in the Girona-Almería and the disputed performance of Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Sevilla-Real Madrid in focus. «They are the best professionals in the world of arbitration throughout Europe. They are gentlemen who must be helped and the president of the FEF management company is with them one thousand percent. “We must learn from criticism in this world too,” he noted.

Later, and already in the Las Rozas Football City, the president of the FEF management company posed with Víctor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), and the players of the Spanish team, gathered for the matches of the Women’s Nations League against Italy and Switzerland. He thus signed the constitution of a mixed commission based on the agreements reached in Oliva (Valencia) with the internationals to try to stabilize the situation in Spanish women’s football after the earthquake unleashed by the ‘Rubiales case’.

«It is a very important day for all of us. This team has been heard and we are trying to solve everything. The Federation has its doors open to any problem,” said Rocha. «It is a happy day but one that should never have occurred. We are finalizing an agreement on a situation that occurred, which was unpleasant and of disagreement. “Among adults we have known how to respond, dialogue and agree,” Francos recalled during the event, in which the soccer players did not demonstrate.