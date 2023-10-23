Nakaba Suzuki continues to work on The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the follow-up manga to The Seven Deadly Sins. But fans have not forgotten about the previous story and its characters. It also proves it to us yizarrh with his superb Elizabeth cosplay.

Elizabeth is one of the central characters in the story of The Seven Deadly Sins. She is the princess of Liones, but she had to run away and hide, searching for the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of famous and feared ex-knights, who could help her save her kingdom from a conspiracy against her family . During her search for her, she meets Meliodas, the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins and sets off with him to search for the other members.

The Yizarrah cosplay is inspired by the first meeting between Elizabeth and Meliodas, in which the girl wears a simple skimpy black costume under a gigantic and bulky iron armor which had the task of concealing her royal identity.