As soon as the governor of the state Rubén Rocha Moya had presumed the decrease in crimes in the entity that gives a perception of more security, especially in the state capital, when a state government official reported yesterday morning the theft of his car. The dispossession would have been given by armed hand in Chapultepec sector. According to the leaked versions, an armed individual would have threatened the public works worker of the State Government so that he would hand over the keys. With this impunity, they act in the state capital, where not even government workers are exempt.

While the political-electoral implications of the recent visit by the head of government (and candidate for Morena’s candidacy for state presidency) Claudia Sheinbaum are still being evaluated, the party Citizen movement (MC) already integrates a complaint against the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya. they attribute early campaign events. MC leader Sergio Torres said at a press conference that Sheinbaum’s visit was an electoral promotion tour disguised as government activities charged to the treasury. Based on the background, the case should not keep the governor of Sinaloa awake at all. We only have to remember the two instructions made by the Supreme Court of Justice for Congress to sanction the proselytizing activities of Rocha Moya in favor of Morena and that the 64th legislature annulled.

By the way, yesterday the spirits in the State Congress were more than heated. It all started when a group of teachers from the UAS, members of the Citizen Movement for the Defense of Labor Rights, arrived at Congress to protest the aggression they suffered during the visit of the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum. The deputy of Morena, Pedro Villegas Lobo, took the legislative stage to demand that the rector of the UAS investigate the aggression. The spirits heated up when the former president of the Jucopo board of directors, Gene René Bojórquez, said that it is a case that is not the responsibility of Congress, but of the UAS. During the discussion, even videos of a sexual nature came to light.

We recommend you read:

The poor state of some old buildings in the first square of the city should be properly addressed by the municipal authorities, to avoid unfortunate accidents such as the one that occurred in September last year in a shoe store. An employee died in that event, after the roof collapsed. Although Municipal Civil Protection has indicated that the buildings are being reviewed, the reality is that there are still a significant number of buildings that have cracks and material detachment, due to the long time that they are not maintained. Some of these constructions have already completed their cycle of use and have to be completely remodeled or rebuilt, complying with safety standards. Civil Protection should not neglect this type of review, for the sake of the safety of those who live or work in these establishments. We hope that a thorough inspection is carried out in all the buildings of the first square of the city and that the population is not put at risk.