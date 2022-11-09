The Executive Management Team of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi registered as organ donors in the national program “Hayat”, in support of the program and to contribute to encouraging community members to register as organ and tissue donors and to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure where one person can save a life 8 people, this came as part of the Abu Dhabi community campaign to support the national program for donation and transplantation of organs and tissues “Hayat”, which was launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the activities of the International Conference on Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue Initiatives, which concluded yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the program’s registrants, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, and Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector, Dr. Hoda Al Maaini, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, and Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Care Facilities Sector The Ministry of Health, Ali Al-Khoury, Executive Director of the Financial Affairs Sector, Dr. Maryam Al-Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Financing Providers Sector, and Dr. Saleh Al Ali, Executive Director of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Center.

Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi stressed that organ donation is one of the noblest sacrifices that a person makes, whether during his life or after death, as one person can save the lives of 8 people who were in dire need of organs, noting that organ donation is a gift of life that can be given to many patients. Including patients with cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure, and more.

He said: “As part of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat”, we at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi invite all members of the community to learn more about the program and join it by taking the initiative to register in the “Hayat” program and contribute to saving the lives of many around them and improving their lives Together, we create hope and give the gift of life to many patients.”

The Abu Dhabi community campaign focuses on basic axes that include encouraging all members of society to register their desire to donate organs and tissues after death, highlighting the success stories achieved by Abu Dhabi, and reviewing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in the areas of donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

The campaign aims to continue raising awareness among community members of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle that avoids exposure to lifestyle-related diseases, organ failure and the need for transplantation. This includes regular physical activity and a healthy diet to avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, and others.

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat” is a national system to enhance efforts for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region, where we work in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, continue to improve the health and safety of the community and improve the quality of life. life. The program is a synergy of the efforts of many federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and a number of government and private health facilities. in various parts of the state.

Impressive results in organ transplantation

The Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, confirmed that the national program for organ donation and transplantation in the United Arab Emirates from post-mortem organ donors has witnessed a qualitative leap, and impressive results in transplanting the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys, thanks to the directives of And support the leadership to provide the best services to members of society, improve the quality of life and promote a culture of tolerance and community solidarity, in addition to the unlimited support from the concerned authorities in the medical sector and partners in the local authorities, pointing out that the national program for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in the UAE is starting to a new beginning through the international conference. For donation initiatives and human organ and tissue transplantation

Al-Obaidli said, global statistics indicate that the total number of agricultural operations for those who need organ transplants to survive does not exceed 10%, so we need more initiatives to increase the number of organ donation by investing in building models of integrated systems in the health sector. And with key partners so that residents can exercise their right to donate and save lives.