The agricultural world of Cuneo mourns Aldo Coda, historic cattle trader from Roccavione, one of the leading zootechnics experts in the Granda. He was 82 years old, he died yesterday (Wednesday 8 November) at the Santa Croce hospital in Cuneo. Originally from Vignolo, he grew up in Vernane where his parents ran a bar in the town centre. At just 12 years old he began helping his uncle in the cattle buying and selling business. Two years later, he was already getting on an Ape wagon to go to the stables of farmers and herdsmen in the Vermenagna valley to buy calves, which he then resold on the main markets of Cuneo and Turin. From then on, a long and brilliant professional career that led him to become one of the most esteemed and appreciated traders in the sector, specializing in Piedmontese and also French breeds.

Passionate about camper trips, Aldo Coda had traveled throughout Europe and in the summer he often visited Vinadio, in the upper Stura valley for a period of camping and mountain excursions. He also loved petanque, he was an excellent pointer and for the bowling clubs of Roccavione and Boves he had participated in many provincial and interregional competitions, going so far as to play in Serie B and also winning several prizes. He leaves behind his wife Angela Giordanengo, his daughters Gianna and Trissi with their sons-in-law Mariano and Silvano, his granddaughters Sissy and Elettra. The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday 10 November, at 3pm, in the parish church of Roccavione where today, at 5.30pm, the rosary will be recited.