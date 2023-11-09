





We open Press Review with the keys to the document signed by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and the Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya, which includes an investiture and legislative agreement to allow the re-election of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government of Spain. An agreement that contemplates, among other things, a controversial Amnesty Law, which will exonerate all those accused of the unilateral independence process carried out between 2014 and 2017.