The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will continue to consistently defend the rights of athletes. This is mentioned on website organizations.

This is how the ROC reacted to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on admission to the 2022 Games in Beijing figure skater Kamila Valieva. They emphasized that they initially paid special attention to the issue of compliance with the terms of the sample study at the Stockholm Anti-Doping Laboratory. In addition, the ROC called it important to conduct a full-fledged objective investigation of the situation with a positive test.

CAS on February 14 did not satisfy the appeals of the IOC, WADA and ISU

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) heard appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU). These organizations demanded that Valieva be removed from the 2022 Games.

The CAS said that the decision in favor of the athlete was made taking into account her status as a “protected person”, as she has not reached the age of 16, and a special approach to her. It is noted that the later notification of a positive doping test received in December 2021 spoke in favor of Valieva. The court emphasized that this indicates the presence of serious problems. Now the athlete will be able to take part in a personal tournament.

Questions about the possible deprivation of Russia of the gold of the team tournament and the guilt of Valieva will be considered separately

The CAS emphasized that the visiting commission of the court was not asked to consider the legal consequences associated with the team figure skaters’ tournament at the Olympics – they will be handled by another proceeding. The same applies to the issue of finding Valieva guilty or acquitting her in a doping situation.

WADA, ISU and IOC spoke about the decision in the case of Valieva

WADA condemned the decision of the CAS exit panel. In a statement, the organization notes that the laboratory in Stockholm did not know about the need for a doping test of the figure skater before the competition. According to WADA, the Russian side did not mark Valieva’s sample as a priority for verification. They also promised to investigate the figure skater’s support staff.

See also One in four species of birds in Spain is threatened The WADA appeal was based on the fact that the decision of the RUSADA disciplinary committee to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension did not comply with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code. Therefore, WADA is disappointed with the decision of the CAS exit panel. WADA

The ISU said they are aware of the decision to allow the athlete to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing and are now waiting to receive documents with justification. “The ISU will respect the decision by which Valieva’s suspension remains lifted,” the organization said in a statement.

The IOC said they respect the decision of the CAS, but will not hold an awards ceremony in the team figure skater tournament. If Valieva gets into the top three in the individual tournament, the event will be canceled there as well. The ceremonies will take place only when Valieva’s case is closed.

In the interests of fairness to all athletes and their respective National Olympic Committees, it would be inappropriate to hold the Team Figure Skating Medal Ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, as it would include an athlete who, on the one hand, has a positive A sample but, on the other hand, an anti-doping rule violation has not yet been established IOC

The questionable sample of Valieva became known on February 9

In this regard, the IOC postponed the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament of the Olympics. The Russian team, which included Valieva, became the winner in this type of program. On February 11, the International Testing Agency (ITA) officially confirmed that Valieva’s December 25 doping test tested positive for the banned trimetazidine.