Dabaiba stressed in a press conference that “the election train has started in Libya,” days after Parliament chose Fathi Pashagha to form a government.

Dabaiba had refused to give up his post until elections were held.

He added, “It is important to note the decision issued to form a ministerial committee headed by the Minister of Justice, to select an independent national legal team to draft the election law proposal, within the plan to return the secretariat to the people, which we will announce at the end of this week, in order to launch the electoral process next June.”

He added, “The drafting of laws is an existing competence of the Council of Ministers, and the plan to return the trust to the people will include a clear detail in the process of approving this law. We will not mortgage our future once I see those who have lost their national eligibility, disrupted the elections, and are only working to extend themselves.”

Dabaiba stressed that “the election train has started and we will not go back, and we will be loyal to the people, and we will not allow the extension conspiracy to pass again.”

The recent developments in Libya portend a political crisis between Bashagha and Dabaiba, after the authorities failed to hold presidential elections that were scheduled for late last year, for technical and security reasons.