Robots | The Alepa robot derailed in a ditch and had to rely on water

March 28, 2024
Robots | The Alepa robot derailed in a ditch and had to rely on water

On Wednesday evening, Alepa's transport robot had an accident near Pikkukoski beach, when it derailed from the road into a ditch and ended up in the water.

For the Alepa robot there was a wet accident on Wednesday evening in Helsinki's Viikinmäki.

A HS reader witnessed how a food delivery robot derailed from the road into a ditch along the Vantaanjoki near Pikkukoski beach.

A passerby reported the incident to Viikinmäki Alepa, which is located nearby.

“Yesterday, the customers informed us that we have a traveler in trouble,” the store manager Jan Traat tells HS.

Viikinmäki However, they have not set out to fish for a robot from Alepa. It's the hay of Starship, a company responsible for robots.

Even on Wednesday evening, the company had not yet had time to rush. HS could not reach Starship's representative for an interview.

Judging from the direction, Traat guesses that the robot was on its way back from the customer. At least by Thursday morning, he had not received any complaints about delivery difficulties.

“I would think that the customer has had his way.”

The reader who reported the incident, on the other hand, estimated that the robot was carrying groceries at the time of the accident.

The robot had fallen into the water, but fortunately did not sink completely under the surface. Picture: Terhi Korhonen / Reader's photo

Derailment the background may be winter conditions, Traat thinks.

“As far as I understand, robots do some kind of machine learning, they map out routes and try to be smarter next time. But winters are hazards. When the entire busway is white in all directions, the robot doesn't recognize it.”

However, similar cases have been rare in Traati's store. Typically, robot outings involve driving into a snow bank.

“Customers actively save them. After all, the robot can ask for help. The last time I heard about the case was this week, when the customer had gone a little too far.”

Electric scooters the vandalism encountered is reported from time to time. Food delivery robots, on the other hand, seem to arouse sympathy in people, Jan Traat thinks.

Of course, sometimes robots lose antennas, for example.

“But that happens very little. Somehow these have gained such a sympathetic reputation that vandalism has been avoided really well. Almost without exception, everyone is happy and interested in these.”

