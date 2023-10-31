More than two years ago, the paternity story of Alan Castillo, popularly known as Robotín, paralyzed all of Peru when it was discovered, through a DNA test, that two of his three daughters were not his. The set of ‘Andrea’ was the stage in which the comedian and his ex-partner got all their ‘dirty laundry’ out: the case ended with the biological verdict already known to everyone.

When did Robotín appear in ‘Andrea’?

TODAY Monday October 30, Alan Castillo and his ex-partner returned to the set of ‘Andrea’ to give more details about their situation. As shown in the promotional spot, they both argue over his daughters: he asks to see who he considers her daughters, but she asks him to pay child support, because he considers that he is her father.

To the surprise of many, his ex-partner continues to claim that ‘Robotin‘He is the father of her three children, despite the fact that DNA tests reveal that he is only the father of one of them.

‘Robotín’ cries on the set of ‘Andrea’

The comedian confronted his ex-partner for not being able to see his daughters “from the heart.” “I know how you are, unfortunately I preferred to separate myself from the last name, but not from the heart and you know it perfectly,” he said, moved.

Almost at the end, Andrea Llosa asked Jazmín Rojas why she never apologized to ‘Robotín’. “Because I know that, from my heart, he is the father of my children,” she said. To this the host responded: “Are you saying that Alan is the biological father? Are you serious, Jazmín?” The woman assured that she did.

Robotín will meet his ex-partner LIVE. Photo: ATV capture

How did ‘Robotín’ react when he found out about the DNA test?

Comedian Alan Castillo, known artistically as Robotín, appeared on Andrea Llosa’s program to verify the paternity of his three youngest children. The results of the DNA tests revealed that only one of the three children is his biological son. The video caused a great impact on social networks and spread quickly.