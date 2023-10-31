Deputy Bochorishvili: Saakashvili lives with the dream of returning to power in Georgia

Member of the Georgian parliament Maki Bochorishvili named the main dream of the country’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili. The parliamentarian said that the politician seeks to return to power in Georgia. Her words leads “Gazeta.ru”.

Bochorishvili added that the ex-leader uses any important issue concerning the republic for his own interests and acts against government authorities.

“Saakashvili lives with the only dream of somehow returning to power in Georgia, and he is using everything for this,” the deputy emphasized. She concluded that the politician has been striving for power for quite a long time, he has used, is using and will use Georgia in his interests.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili’s government is responsible for not avoiding the war in South Ossetia in 2008. In his opinion, the actions of the ex-president during the incident are shameful.