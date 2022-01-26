Robotics Robots are already aiming for experiments in both homes and restaurants – but can they serve food beautifully?

The first self-catering home cooking kitchen will go on sale this year. If robot chefs in homes become more common, eating habits and food production could change significantly.

Kokin her name is Moley. At his cheapest, he can be hired for around € 150,000.

After payment, he prepares meals according to his employer’s preferences, even around the clock, without demanding an additional salary.

Moley’s hard-working hands create Italian pasta delicacies, paella, the best pieces of Thai cuisine and much more. He remembers the secrets of thousands of recipes and constantly updates the selection.

If the service sounds expensive, it’s worth noting that Moley brings with her a fully equipped kitchen.

In fact, he is owned by the employer. Moley is British Moley Robotics robot chef.

Company says it will bring this year market as the first manufacturer in the industry to operate a fully robotic kitchen system. Advance sales of the models are already in full swing.

For the buyer, in addition to the robot chef himself, the package includes the entire kitchen with its installations, equipment, cooking utensils and tableware, extensive food instruction software and display equipment.

Promise sounds like scientific literature. However, Moley’s market opening is the result of careful development. It applies the latest advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Another hundred designers participated in the development of the robot chef and the kitchen he used.

As the company’s cooking expert there are several top chefsthe most important of which is the top chef who won the 2011 British Master Chef competition in the UK Tim Anderson.

The chefs have made their meals with the same tools and kitchen base on which the robotic kitchen operates.

The sensors attached to them have recorded every movement that has been programmed into the robot’s memory. So Moley carefully repeats the steps involved in making each dish.

Robotic fingers mimic human fingers.

Self robot consists of two robotic armswhich move along the rails mounted on the ceiling.

Fingers bend in the same way as humans. They use their sensors to grip the handle of the oven, adjust the hob plates, move the dishes and do other cooking steps. More than 5,000 recipes have been programmed into the device’s memory.

Perfect Moley still isn’t.

At least for now, the robot’s ability to peel is not enough to peel a potato, chop vegetables, fillet fish or cut steaks. Human hands are still needed in the preparations.

The home cook must also place the raw materials needed for the instructions in the compartments of the appliance after the preliminary work has been done. He needs to make sure the buckets, pots and pans are in the right places. This allows the robot to identify and pick up kitchen utensils.

Moley cooks, but it needs human help with the preparations.

For safety reasons, the robot chef works behind a glass screen. Any non-programmable movement near it will stop production immediately.

THE LOWEST The price of the Moley version is therefore about 150,000 euros, the company is told about HS. So-called premium combinations cost more than 200,000 euros.

For the time being, the price limits the services of a robot chef to large kitchens and restaurants. It can also end up in luxury homes for multi-millionaires.

Apparently there are enough of them too. Moley reports that he has already received another thousand pre-orders from private individuals.

It’s no coincidence that the company unveiled its innovation on the Arabian Peninsula, its busiest oil-rich business center at the Dubai Technology Fair in December 2020.

The prices of expensive technical innovations often fall rapidly below the pain line of consumers as a result of competition and product development. This is predicted to happen with robot experiments.

“ The U.S. Armed Forces has recruited an Alfred robot chef to experiment.

Multi technology maker around the world is developing robotic solutions like Moley that can prepare a full meal from start to finish, both in large kitchens and at home.

American Dexai Robotics has gone beyond Moley in his experiments.

United States Armed Forces has recently been recruited A Dexain Alfred robot chef experimenting in the kitchen of an air force base.

Experience will determine whether the use of robot chefs will extend to other U.S. garrisons.

If that happens, it will be a major opening: a total of about 1.4 million soldiers around the world will serve in the U.S. armed forces.

Israeli manufacturer Kitchen Robotics already rents its Beastro robotic kitchen, which prepares 45 meals an hour to restaurants, for € 6,500 a month.

Indian and South Korean manufacturers are also already developing their robotic kitchens.

The drinking side also travels in the same direction. Italian company Makr Shakrin the robot bartender prepares and serves drinks at a cocktail bar in Milan.

“ Robotic experiments have no sense of taste or smell and no ability to decorate portions.

For most the goal of the developers is to bring solutions for home kitchens to the market.

One possible solution for homes would be a highly automated hybrid kitchen that allows for both traditional cooking and robotic cooking.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is already marketing “Assistant chef”which is designed so that the cook can avoid the most tedious work steps, such as chopping, beating and cleaning up traces.

With robot experiments there is no sense of taste or smell and no ability to decorate dishes to be attractive.

They can never replace a chef’s creativity and design ability or the skill of a professional chef. Founder and owner of Moley Mark Oleynik so to speak, robot chefs are not designed for the finest restaurants.

“We are developing a commercial product that is suitable for restaurants, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes and other environments that require systematic high-volume cooking,” Oleynik says In the Tempus magazine, which showcases a high-end lifestyle.

Robot experiments could become competitors to fast food chains. They prepare simple meals and dishes that meet exactly the same standards.

For example, the burger chain McDonald’s develops already a production line based on a kitchen robot. American Nala Robotics opened last November, a robotic kitchen that prepared chicken meals in Illinois.

The robot at the French restaurants Pazzi is capable of making 80 pizzas per hour.

Small the French pizza chain Pazzi, on the other hand, has been using it in its production since 2019 robot chef.

Pazzin was founded by two robotics students who opened their first pizzeria based on a robot kitchen they developed in Paris.

A French robot can make 80 pizzas an hour. According to the owners, the production chain from order to serving pizza takes five minutes.

First, the robot kneads and shapes the dough into pizza. It then adds the sauce along with the selected fillings and bakes the pizza.

Finally, it puts the finished pizza in a cardboard box, slices it, closes the box and serves it to the customer.

If the robot detects holes and rags in the dough base or defects in the filling, it discards the pizza and starts making it from the beginning.

People are part of making the dough and sauce, as well as equipping the robot with fillings, receiving customers and serving them a meal or at the table.

The robot chef can also be found serving pizzas and pastas in Riga, the capital of Latvia Roboeatz Bistro.

“ The most delicious, healthiest and most varied meals can be second.

Manufacturers paint that meals prepared by robotic chefs in the home kitchen may be part of the daily lives of many industrialized countries as soon as ten years from now.

However, the new technology hides many potential downsides. It is not yet possible to determine their effects and extent.

The potential proliferation of robotic kitchens and chefs could change home cooking, eating habits and food choices – and not necessarily for the better.

Dishes that a robot chef can easily and quickly prepare may become common on home menus. They do not require complex preparation from man. The most delicious, healthiest and most varied meals can then be second.

Developments will inevitably be reflected in the food sector as well. It is very important for agricultural and raw material producers, semi-finished product manufacturers and wholesalers to have recipes containing their own products in the meal menus and recipes of cooking robots.

Thus, the raw materials in the recipes of robot chefs may soon guide even agricultural production.