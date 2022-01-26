This Wednesday the local administration will send the Mexico City Congress the proposal to include in the CDMX Constitution the programs My scholarship to start Y The school is oursreported the head of government claudia sheinbaum.

This, in order to include both programs in the bill of rights, as a legacy, according to Marti Batres, and so that the following governments have to continue with said aid, also resuming the initiative that the deputies of Morena had already presented in the same CDMX Congress Xochitl Bravo Y Carlos Hernandez last November 3.

“A program can last as long as an administration, but a right lasts permanently as a legacy,” said Batres, who also referred to the fact that the federal government’s scholarship program for older adults arose in the same way.

However, while the November proposal only ordered the existence of a scholarship program for all public school students at the basic level, Sheinbaum’s initiative requires the continuity of the “Wellness Scholarship for Girls and Boys” program.

“In the Mexico City All girls and boys enrolled in public basic education schools will have to have a scholarship that will be called Beca Bienestar para Niñas y Niños de la Ciudad de México”, article 8 of the Magna Carta would read if the initiative is approved.

While, in addition to the fact that the new proposal, consulted with education specialists, according to Sheinbaum, includes the name of the program that the current administration plans to inherit to its successors, it will be the second time that the program changes its name, after that it went from “My Scholarship to Start” to “Well-being for Girls and Boys. My Scholarship to Start”, which they even began to relate as “Claudia’s scholarship”.

Similarly, according to the Secretary of Government, Martí Batres, the reform to the Political Constitution of Mexico City will order the following administrations to give the 16 mayors the necessary resources for said programs, whose amounts will be decided by Congress CDMX, but always above inflation.

about the programs

The My Scholarship to Start program grants monthly deposits of 400 pesos for preschool students, 435 for primary and secondary schools, and 500 for those enrolled in Multiple Attention Centers.

This, in order to reduce school dropouts due to lack of resources to go to schools, as this is complemented by the program of school supplies and uniforms, also delivered by the capital government in public schools.

While the La Escuela es Nuestra program grants resources for construction, equipment, maintenance and fixed expenses directly to educational establishments through the Participatory Administration School Committees (CEAP), elected by the parents, directors, teachers and students of fourth grade onwards.