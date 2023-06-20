France announced Tuesday that the institute of ocean sciences, Ifremer, sent a ship equipped with an underwater robot to search the Atlantic for the 5 missing ‘Titan’tourist submarine to see the remains of the “Titanic” that has the Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet among its crew.

The Atalante, as the ship is called, must arrive at its destination at 6:00 p.m. GMT this Wednesday, the Secretary of State for the Sea, Hervé Berville, announced to the BFMTV channel.

“We are playing against time, but we have said present from the US authorities“, he asserted.

The Secretary of State explained that a group of operators from the Toulon maritime base has moved to the edge of Atlantis to be able to operate the “Victor 6,000” robot, which will dive to a depth of about 4,000 meters.

Berville explained that it is a express request of the French president, Emmanuel Macron. Nargeolet, 77, is considered an eminence on the “Titanic”. He participated in the mission to discover the bow of the mythical ship in 1987.

The submersible, owned by the company OceanGate Expeditionsleft San Juan de Newfoundland on Friday towed by the mother ship Polar Prince and began its descent towards the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning with five people on board.

It did not return to the surface on Sunday night as planned, which caused the alarm. ‘Titan’ can provide oxygen to its occupants for 96 hours.



The remains of the “Titanic”, which sank after colliding with an iceberg in 1912, lie at a depth of about 3,800 meters and at a distance of about 640 kilometers south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland.