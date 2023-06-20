Minister suggested “minimalist regulation” to curb hate speech and misinformation

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), stated that there is a lack of “good will” of big techs to control hate speech and misinformation on social media. In a lecture during the International Judiciary and Innovation Forum this Tuesday (June 20, 2023), Moraes once again defended the discussion on media regulation.

“If you want to make a profit, the least you have to do is check the information. You are no longer a mere universal repository of information to be jointly and severally liable. It is in joy and in sadness. If in joy you are profiting from information, you too must be held accountable. It’s simple. This already happens, it is simple from a legal point of view and simple from an operational point of view. What is lacking is good will.”said Moraes.

According to the minister, the platforms have already shown that there are efficient tools being used to remove and prevent the publication of content involving pedophilia and the same could be done with other publications that break the law.

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) defended what he called “minimalist regulation”, without removing freedom of expression as long as it is within the law. According to him, there are limitations in identifying all false content on the platforms, but there is a need to mainly curb the advance of hate speech on the internet.

Moraes also states that the big techs were “instrumented” to encourage the extremist attacks of the 8th of January and, even after that, they refuse to discuss self-regulation.

“One cannot start from the premise that the big techs want the good of humanity, because within the capitalist system — and I am not a communist as some have accused me — what it aims at is profit and it aims without any limitation. If someone does not limit, he will not limit himself”declared the minister.

“Social networks were instrumentalized and allowed themselves to be instrumentalized on the 8th of January. And yet, regrettably, these big techs are unwilling to reasonably sit down and discuss the need for increased self-regulation.”completed.

Moraes mentioned the discussion of the topic in the Chamber of Deputies, PL (Bill) 2,630known as “PL of fake news”, and recalled the processing of an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) in the Supreme Court that deals with excerpts from the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet. For the minister, in any of these means, discussion is necessary.