Deputy Sheremet spoke about the sad fate of the Ukrainian “Offensive Guard”

Formed in Ukraine to seize the Crimea and Donbass, the “Offensive Guard” will face a sad fate. Such a future of assault brigades from the military, police and border guards was revealed by State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet, reports RIA News.

“Nationalists have no chance. An attempt to attack will turn into suicide for the Ukrainian troops, ”he said.

Sheremet noted that a defense line in depth has been created in the front-line regions, and attempts to break through will result in huge losses for the Ukrainian troops.

The creation of assault brigades on February 3 was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko. It was planned that several existing units would be merged – Hurricane, Krasnaya Kalina, Kara-Dag, Rubezh, Spartan and Azov (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). It will also include the newly formed brigade of the State Border Service of Ukraine “Steel Border” and the assault brigade of the National Police “Fury”.

On March 31, Klymenko announced the completion of the formation of the Offensive Guard. It includes eight brigades.