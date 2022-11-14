When Roberto Martínez (Balaguer, Lleida; 49 years old) made his debut on the Belgian bench in September 2016, he left the Rey Balduino stadium with whistles from his own stands. They lost 0-2 against Spain. Two years later he returned to Brussels to celebrate third place in the World Cup in Russia in a Grand Place, the best classification in his history. Martínez did not want that joy provided by an extraordinary generation of footballers to be ephemeral. Hence, the place where he receives EL PAÍS days before his second World Cup with the Belgians. The new federation headquarters, designed based on the coach’s ideas, began operations at the end of 2021 in Tubize, a small town west of Brussels.

Ask. What do this place have to do with the World Cup in Russia?

Response. The projection of the income of the year in the federation is linked to the big tournaments. In the World Cup it was planned that the quarterfinals would be reached, and at the moment that they beat Brazil [y así pasan a la semifinal], there is a difference that allows us to have an amount that can be invested in this. And that allows us to see the legacy of this generation.

P. Why did you think it was important to build it?

R. We needed a reference for young people who do not have the opportunity to see this generation, that there is a little inspiration and visualization of the levels that can be reached. It is important that this generation, which has reached bronze in the World Cup, and has been number one in the world for four years, leave something that can be touched.

P. Does your program of training your footballers as coaches also have to do with that commitment to legacy?

R. The idea is that these players will become coaches in the next ten years and continue to evolve Belgian football. When we started working and studying why they have become top-level players, we realized that they leave Belgium very young and grow a lot playing in the best leagues in the world, and in the best locker rooms. I did not want them to lose the identity of Belgian football, and that when they came back and wanted to be coaches they would come with courses in Spain, in England, in Germany, and there would be a fragmentation of what Belgian football is. It has been a very successful program: 21 active players have passed the courses. Vermaelen, when he retired, we offered him to be part of the coaching staff and now he is with us.

P. What is it like to work afterwards with players who have trained as coaches?

R. I have seen an important difference, which is not to question what you say; is that you can add other options.

P. In some game Courtois has been seen approaching the band to comment on some tactical aspect.

R. Yes, from the ball exit. The Belgian player has a natural gift for being a team player. In Spain and in British football there is little dialogue. In Belgium, since the players from a very young age speak three languages, they realize that there are many possibilities, that everything is not one way.

The Belgian never wants to show what he has, but we have our history and we have to celebrate it.

P. What did the World Cup in Russia mean for this group from a competitive point of view?

R. There was a cultural sense that there was not this intention to win. The important thing was to play well, to compete. Our team, because of what the players were doing in European football, because of all their talent, could be compared to favorite teams. We wanted to see each other in situations of commitment, of adversity. That is where you see the difference. That’s why it was fascinating. All the work was waiting for the moment of adversity, we had to be prepared. Many think that a champion is the best in each game and wins by two and three goals. It’s false. The champion is the one who adapts best in difficult moments.

P. Was the round of 16 match the moment of the click?

R. The game in Japan gave us a great opportunity: the group knew we were ready. 0-2 losing, 30 minutes left. There it is valued that the player who enters is not afraid; on the contrary, he is ready to change the game. It is the first time in World Cup history that two substitutes have scored. And it’s the first time since 1966 that a 0-2 team has won 3-2 in 90 minutes. There were elements that had nothing to do with football talent or experience. It was more the mental ability to look for a difficult situation and overcome it. At that time there was enough confidence to believe that we could play against Brazil. Without the Japan game it would have been very difficult. If you don’t think you can beat Brazil, you don’t beat them.

P. This building is full of details that tell their own story: photos of legends, traces of those who have played 100 games… Why did you want to incorporate this?

R. When I arrived in 2016, I spoke with our psychologist and he told me that historically all countries came to fight in Belgium, that’s why the Belgian is used to not making much noise, and he never wants to show you what he has. He is very different from the Dutch and French cultures. When they do something good, they like to teach it, they like to savor it. It was a matter of saying: we have our history, we have to celebrate it, explain it, and let our young players know who Scifo was, and the golden generation. We have to be very proud of what football represents in Belgium. It is a change that many people did not feel very comfortable with. Why do we have to teach the legends we have?

Hazard doesn’t have to play to give the group a good dynamic. We are a better team with Hazard in the locker room than without him.

P. Many of those who have 100 matches have reached them with you.

R. It was very important to me that they understood that they were part of this team. It wasn’t just that the national team was going to call them when they were in a good moment of form, it was that they are part of this team. And when they don’t have a good moment of form, we are going to be with them and we are going to help them. I have three lists: a group that, if they are physically well, are called to the national team; a group of players who have come and depending on the moment they will come or not; and another group that have never been, but have a special quality.

Roberto Martínez Montoliu, during the interview with EL PAÍS. delmi alvarez

P. Hazard is in that first group. How has he experienced his process at Real Madrid?

R. With sadness. Eden Hazard is the captain of the team, he is a player who has been a reference. He was one of the most influential players in the 2018 World Cup; not only in Belgium, but in the tournament. We have come to understand that what he does in his club is not really going to affect what he is going to do in the national team. He doesn’t play in the same position, he doesn’t have the continuity that he has always had, and that creates a change in our analysis. Eden is very committed to the national team, he contributes a lot not only on the pitch. He is not a player who has to play to give a good dynamic to the group, and his experience is essential. We are a better team with Hazard in the locker room than without him. From there, can he play 90 minutes, can he play every three days?

P. Much has been made of the human rights situation in Qatar. What is your vision?

R. At first the idea was that we have to boycott: we have to make a plan and not go to the World Cup. And we said: we are not in the position to make these decisions. We are football, but we have no experience in situations of human rights, of immigrant workers. We created a platform with the Belgian human rights institutions, and they have given us direction. His message is very clear: there is no need to boycott, you have to use the strength of football to leave a legacy. In the last 12 years there have been changes in Qatar and everything is heading in a good direction. What cannot be is that during the World Cup there is a global commitment to get the message out, and then when the World Cup is over we forget.

P. His contract ends after the World Cup. In what league or in what context would the manager who is now fit in?

R. What comes is more the project, plus the person you are going to work with. I believe very much in the person who offers you the job, and who lets you work. I have learned that it can be done in any country, in any league, as long as it is a project that fits with how I am as a coach, and the way I have worked over the years.

