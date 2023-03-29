It is no secret to anyone that salsa is one of the most popular genres on the radio and on the various digital platforms in our country. In this sense, the themes of Roberto Blades they are usually very listened to among the followers of this kind of music, which is why from time to time he comes to Peru to perform before his thousands of followers. However, the salsa singer recently made a complaint that has surprised locals and strangers.

The interpreter of “Víctima de afecto” spoke with the youtuber Carlos Orozco and talked about the royalties he receives from Apdayc. Big was the surprise of the aforementioned content creator when he revealed that almost has not received any type of economic contribution for more than 30 years despite the fact that their songs were awarded by various stations.

Roberto Blades denounces not receiving royalties for Apdayc

Roberto Blades was emphatic when making this revelation and made it clear that he already is in a claim process against Apdayc in order to clarify this issue. Likewise, he assured that his brother Rubén Blades, another famous salsa singer, will also follow in his footsteps, since he gave her a letter of representation to deal with this case.

“’Lágrimas’ was the song of the decade, ‘Víctima de afecto’ has been the song of the year and I, in my thirties, think that, if it reached three dollars of royalties from Peru, is what I have received the most ”, he indicated in the first place. Then he added: “I have a letter from Rubén to have his representation in Peru to deal with this case. I took some steps a few years ago for that, I have not finished identifying that issue and I have a previous meeting with them to see how we are.

Roberto Blades will perform again in Lima

Despite the public complaint made by the singer, next Saturday, April 15, Roberto Blades, along with other great salsa exhibitors, will perform at the San Marcos stadium for the event called “Los grandes II.” The interpreter of “Poquita fe” will share the stage with Willie Colón, Óscar D’León, Luisito Carrión, among others. “Peru is a very important place for all musiciansand they know it, and not only for Salsa, for all musical genres”, he indicated.