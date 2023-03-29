🇦🇷 The Argentine National Team, right now:

🏆 Champion of America

🏆 Finalissima Champion

🏆 World Champion

🥇 1st in the FIFA Ranking

🤯 A LOSS in the last 44 GAMES!

⛔️ 34 undefeated fences out of 58 possible

📈 126 goals scored, an average of 2.1 p/game

keep going… pic.twitter.com/JQqwC5AIph

— Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) March 27, 2023