With the victory of the Argentine team against Panama and the loss of Brazil against Morocco, those led by Lionel Scaloni will face Curaçao tonight to secure the world’s first position in the ranking, but in 90min we decided to make our owntaking into account recent and present past.
Undoubtedly, the “Albiceleste” team has well deserved its place in the first position for having won the 2021 Copa América, the Finalissima against the Euro Italy champion and the finishing touch with the Qatar 2022 World Cup, led by an unstoppable Lionel Messi, displacing other great teams. Who occupy the other places and why? Let’s go over it.
They did not qualify for the World Cup and that meant a blow, for what Italy means and for having been Euro champion. Now Mancini is betting on the replacement, which has already begun with the surprising Mateo Retegui, an Argentine with Italian nationality who has scored two goals in two games played (England and Malta), and it seems that more players from the same country are coming. We’ll see how it turns out.
Domenico Tedesco, Belgium’s new coach, will look for the team to once again show the great football that they were able to display at the hands of Kevin De Bruyne and company. Material has plenty. It comes from beating Sweden 3-0 for matchday 1 of the Euro qualifier, with 3 goals from Romelu Lukaku.
Hand in hand with Dalic on the bench and Modric on the pitch, the Croatian team always competes. He left Brazil out in Qatar 2022, although Argentina later eliminated him with dance included, but he is usually in the fight and he will surely show it again.
They had a more than acceptable World Cup, losing in the quarterfinals against Argentina in an unforgettable match, where they lost on penalties. It was not a good debut for Koeman in command, with a 0-4 against France on date 1 of the Euro Qualifying, but then he was able to recover with a 3-0 against Gibraltar.
Brazil was first in the official ranking and now it will surely be displaced by Argentina. The Verdeamarelha is not going through its best football moment after being eliminated by Croatia in Qatar 2022, when it was the top candidate. Currently led by Ramón Menezes and looking for another more experienced coach, Brazil is always a threat.
Les Bleus started qualifying for Eurocopa Germany 2024 on the right foot with a 4-0 win against the Netherlands, but their great moment has been coming for a long time, being champion in Russia 2018 and playing the best final in history against Argentina in 2022, where despite scoring 3 goals (Mbappé’s 3), he could not be a two-time champion, falling on penalties.
There is not much more to say… champion of absolutely everything, he has only lost once in the last 44 games, a notorious superiority over most of his rivals, a supreme Lionel Messi, a surprising Lionel Scaloni, a group of players who have known to rise to the occasion. A huge joy for the Argentine people.
#ranking #teams #world
Leave a Reply