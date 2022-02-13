Robert Pattinson will play the Bat Man in batman. It is not only an opportunity to boost his career in Hollywood, but also to show his detractors that he has already left the shadow of Twilight and that he has all the talent to carry such an important role.

In that sense, the actor revealed to GQ magazine how he came to play Edward Cullen in the vampire saga. To the surprise of his followers, at that time, the interpreter was in a bad financial situation, due to the lack of job opportunities and the fear he felt about the casting.

“I started to develop an absolute terror of auditions. I’m sure many actors suffer the same. I could be very excited about the opportunity, but when the day of the casting came, my confidence completely collapsed. This happened to me at the Twilight casting, ”he told the outlet.

To help him be more relaxed, his agent provided him with the sedative Valium. “I just remember feeling very glorious in the back of the taxi, with the window open and thinking: ‘wow, this is what I’ve been missing’”, detailed the actor.

What is Twilight about?

This film focuses on the development of the relationship between Bella Swan (a teenager) and Edward Cullen (a vampire), and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a group of evil vampires.