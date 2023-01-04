Pedestrians cross the Alameda de San Antón through one of the sections that continue without zebra crossings, in a photo from May 2020. / PABLO SANCHEZ

Without the recovery of four crosswalks in Alameda de San Antón, the relocation of garbage containers to improve visibility at numerous intersections, the placement of pivots or other elements to prevent vehicles from parking in the lanes, the reorganization of the entry and exit in the Ronda del Ferrol municipal car park and maintenance of bike lanes such as the one in Ronda Ciudad. This is how the Cartagena City Council starts 2023 in terms of road safety and mobility.

Parque Mediterráneo is, year after year, a traffic black spot, without adopting measures to improve the situation. And the permanent invasion of a lane continues on Jacinto Benavente street, in the vicinity of the Maristas school. These are deficiencies that endanger pedestrians and cyclists on a daily basis, and that reflect the reports of the Local Police.

In addition, several days after groups in defense of active sustainable mobility in Cartagena requested a meeting of the Mobility Roundtable as soon as possible, they have still not received a response. The six associations that make up the group denounced that the lack of fluidity in these appointments results in “poor participation”, which does not allow knowing the real needs of the users.

«The City Council covers the file with these meetings, but they do not allow our contributions to be effective. Today marks six months of the last Roundtable”, lamented Paula Valdivieso, from Mothers for Climate.

Accidents and risks



The departments of Sustainable City and Public Highway, led by Cristina Mora and Juan Pedro Torralba respectively, are studying calling a meeting to share the claims, local government sources indicated.

The Bicue association has compiled a list with more than fifty black spots in cyclable lanes. As an example, the bike lane that connects with Los Dolores “is incomplete and is invaded by motor vehicles, at the roundabout accessing this neighborhood,” said Eduardo Lucas Muñiz de Bicue. San José Obrero and Canteras still do not enjoy a continuous and safe connection by sidewalk or bike lane, as is the case with the eastern zone.

The associations request to connect through safe roads, for pedestrians and cyclists, the urban center with nearby neighborhoods and councils. It is something that they do not perceive in the delayed works on Avenida del Cantón and the accesses to Navantia and the Christmas Lighthouse, indicated Susana Otón, from MoviliCt por tu Salud. The residents insist that Juan Fernández street still does not have vertical signs, just as in Alameda de San Antón the compromised steps have not been marked (the UPCT also proposed making a roundabout at the intersection with Reina Victoria) and the cycle paths.