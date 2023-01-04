Spain.- The influencer, Elena Huelvaborn in Seville, Spain, in 2002, died this Tuesday, January 3, after suffering from cancer since 2019saying goodbye to his followers, in his last Twitter post, shared his last message, in which he said, “I love you”.

Elena, promoted cancer research, after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, created the phrase, “my desires win”to somehow describe her battle against the disease, thus transmitting to her followers the optimism and resilience that marked her.

On the morning of this day, her family announced through the activist’s social networks that Elena’s light continues to shine in many hearts, despite her death. “Since this morning, Elena dances for you and looks at you from her star. #MyWinWin. Thanks for everything”.

The young woman who was born in Seville, Spain, in October 2022, had already made it known to her followers that everything was not going well, so from that moment on, attendance at the hospital with her family became increasingly more frequent.

On December 3, he shared on his Twitter account, (elenahuelva02) a clip, in which he unfortunately recounted that his health was deteriorating, because they found more disease in his trachea, for which he pointed out, “my desire has won, they have won for all the love, and for the people I have by my side, and I know what My life has not gone in vain, because I have fought”.

The influencer managed to spend Christmas with her loved ones, even on New Years, she shared a post on her Instagram account (elenahuelva02) of a photograph of her, along with a message full of encouragement.

“Despite the fact that in August my life collapsed little by little and that this month of December they told me the worst thing that can be said to a person. I’m left with a beautiful 2022, full of experiences, moments, love and wonderful people. And here we will continue… always! 2023 I hope you surprise me.”

The 20-year-old girl was always an example of bravery, strength and admirationsince 2019, when he found out he was suffering from cancer, he shared every moment on his social media accounts.

From showing his chemotherapies, radiotherapies, which he had to go through since he was 16 years old, every time he was at the doctor, to writing two books, “My desires win”, “No one has promised us a tomorrow, live in the present”.

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare cancer that occurs in the bones, usually starting in the bones of the leg and pelvis, for which reason Elena, in recent years, was doing a study of your disease, to fight against cancer.