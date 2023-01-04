One of the most relevant news this week in the entertainment world corresponds to Jeremy Rennersince the actor of hawkeye suffered a severe accident with a snowplow. This led to Renner to have emergency surgery, which apparently went well, since he himself has given a message to his fans.

In a post on his Instagram, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, which serves as the actor’s first look after the injury. The actor was reportedly shoveling snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using, snowcatit ran over one of his legs and caused substantial blood loss.

Here his publication:

Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messy right now to write. But I send love to all of you.

Previously, the actor’s family published a statement specifying the current situation of Renner, confirming that he is stable but that he must have a lot of rest for the moment. The important thing is the speed with which the actor was treated, who was transported to the hospital quickly by means of an emergency flight.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: At least Renner already gave signs of life, until recently everything was uncertain about what happened to him. Now he just needs to take his days off to recover. It is a relief that the medical staff worked almost immediately.