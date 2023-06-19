Road America 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 55 2 Josef Newgarden Penske 3 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 5 Colton Hertha Andretti 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 7 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 8 Scott McLaughlin Chip Ganassi 9 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 11 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 12 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 13 Will Power Chip Ganassi 14 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 15 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 16 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 17 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 19 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 20 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 21 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 24 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 25 Romain Grosjean Andretti 26 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 27 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD Retired

Race report

In the last four races of the season, three of these saw the same driver on the top step of the podium: Alex Palou. With the exception of the Indianapolis 500, the Spaniard of the Chip Ganassi team won his seventh career victory, the second in a row after his last success on the Detroit street circuit. A race that, for long stretches, actually seemed destined for poleman Colton Herta, very skilled at the start in maintaining his leadership not only at the start, but also after the various cautions decreed in the first 20 laps: the first was immediately decided by Race Direction for the contact that took place in turn 1 between O’Ward and Kirkwood, with the latter who, finding himself in front of the McLaren of the Mexican in braking, was unable to avoid the collision in any way, thus ending up off the track and compromising his race, also as a result of a subsequent penalty. Once the yellow flag regime ended, two more followed in the space of a few laps, first due to yet another mistake this season by Romain Grosjean (already protagonist in the second free practice session for a controversial defensive maneuver on Will Power, such as to push the Australian to insult him on live television) and subsequently for that of Harvey. A series of interruptions which, however, prompted several riders to play the tire change card, but which did not ruin Herta’s leadership, constantly leading the race ahead of Newgarden and Palou. At the restart, the Spaniard also attempted to attack the winner of the Indianapolis 500 to take second place, with the American however reacting decisively by closing the door on the championship leader, who was forced to postpone his plans , even more after the fourth caution this time exposed for the withdrawal of Malukas, betrayed by technical problems.

In this circumstance, with the exception of Armstrong and Power, all the other drivers returned to the pits again to discard the red tyre, in a context that gave the first twists: in this circumstance, Herta in fact lost the leadership at due to a slower pit stop than those of Palou and Newgarden, thus relegating to virtual third position and allowing the Catalan to take the lead in the standings. However, immediately after the green flag, the Andretti team rider only took one lap to get the better of Palou again, showing all his feeling on one of the most popular tracks on the calendar. However, the decisive moment for the final outcome took place 15 laps from the end, with the last pit stop by Herta, followed the next round by Palou, who returned to second position ahead of Newgarden and Palou. At that point the race seemed to go definitively in favor of Herta, with the latter however drastically losing pace compared to that of the Spaniard, so much so that the latter, at the braking point for turn 1, completed the decisive overtaking for the victory with an overtaking on the outside. A real low blow for Herta, who then lost the chance to fight for the podium, also being overtaken by Newgarden and O’Ward, even falling to fifth position.

IndyCar / Drivers’ standings after Road America 2023 (round 8)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 324 2 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 250 3 Josef Newgarden Penske 243 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 226 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 226 6 Scott McLaughlin Chip Ganassi 199 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 196 8 Will Power Chip Ganassi 190 9 Colton Hertha Andretti 183 10 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 164 11 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 162 12 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 158 13 Romain Grosjean Andretti 150 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 128 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 126 16 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 119 17 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 118 18 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 108 19 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 96 20 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 95 21 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 88 22 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 88 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 88 24 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 88 25 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 83 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 70 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 63 28 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 37 29 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 33 30 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 27 31 Tony Canaan Penske 18 32 Marco Andretti Andretti 13 33 Katherine Law Rahal Letterman 5 34 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports 5

Next appointment

With this result, Palou increases his lead in the general standings to 74 points over his closest rival Marcus Ericsson, all while waiting for the next round on the calendar, once again on a road circuit. In two weeks, from June 30 to July 2, IndyCar will arrive in Mid-Ohio for the ninth round of the championship.