The accident occurred today in Cali, Colombia, near the Pascual Guerrero stadium: immediately taken to hospital, the 55-year-old underwent an emergency operation for the head injury he suffered.

Former footballer Freddy Rincon (in Italy in Boskov’s Napoli, 1994-95 season, the following year he went to Real Madrid) and four other people were injured today in a car accident in Cali, Colombia, near the Pascual Guerrero stadium, when the car in which Rincon was collided with a bus: seriously injured, he was immediately taken to the Imbanaco clinic in Cali and urgently operated due to a severe head injury. He is on a reserved prognosis.

Causes – Authorities are also investigating the cause of the accident to understand whether it was Rincon, 55, driving the car that crashed into the bus at the intersection of two roads. Rincon was a pillar of the Colombia national team, played three World Cups (Italy 90, USA 94, France 98) and played the America’s Cup three times. He also played with Palmeiras, Corinthians and Santos. See also Colombia continues to shine in the South American Women's U-17: the goals

Commentator – After closing his career as a footballer, which lasted eighteen years, he started another, but much shorter one, as a coach: currently he was sports commentary for some Colombian media. Among the first to send a message of support to Rincon was Real Madrid.

April 11, 2022 (change April 11, 2022 | 20:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Road #accident #Freddy #Rincon #Naples #urgently #operated