Covering Climate Nowa think tank made up of journalists from various international newspapers such as Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP, Al Jazeera, El Pais, The Guardian, Huffington Post, La Repubblica and NBC, he took a stand on the unhealthy relationship between oil and politics, underlining the presence of anti-democratic dictatorships and governments wherever there is a strong dependence on black gold. With an editorial, published by Guardianone of the possible solutions, perhaps the strongest, to change this situation was also outlined: divesting in the oil sector and betting everything on alternative energies, putting these regimes under pressure.

“In recent years the world seems to have been diverted from the democratic tracks, and in this process the possibilities of fighting the climate crisis have been reduced. Oligarchs of all kinds have increased their power and are asserting it“, Reads the editorial, showing several examples. Russian Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine where oil is a strategic military objective (as much as nuclear power) and the decisions of the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, capable of putting the entire Amazon forest in crisis, are the most striking demonstrations. But also the lack of commitment to India, China and the United States (whose electoral system is by no means democratic in the literal sense) is equally harmful.

“Several autocrats have their own personal interests. Narendra Modi campaigns on the jets of Adani, the largest coal company in the subcontinent. And there is no denying the existence of a fossil energy lobby in China: today is busy convincing Xi that the economy needs more coal. These autocrats are the very fruit of fossil energy. The crucial element is the presence of oil and gas in a few concentrated points around the world, and the people who live on them and control their extraction end up having unlimited power. Boris Johnson was in Saudi Arabia to talk about hydrocarbons the day after the execution of 81 condemned by the local ruler. Would anyone pay attention to the Saudis if they didn’t have oil in their possession? No. Similarly, the Koch brothers in the US decided to buy US senators after seeing their personal party failed.“, We read in the analysis.

Vladimir Putin himself founds his political empire precisely on oil and gas. Sixty percent of Russian exports come from there. Europe is feeding his power. The concept of oil akin to dictatorships, as it is very concentrated in a few points on the planet, can also be explained by reasoning the opposite. The sun and the wind, renewable par excellence, are in fact found substantially everywhere; it is an energy for all, therefore democratic. Nobody has a backyard drill, but the roof panels could be used by anyone. The cost of solar energy hasn’t risen this year, and it will never go up. Therefore, to reduce the power of those who love to concentrate politics in their own hands, it is necessary to focus on something that cannot be “acquired” by anyone: renewable energy.