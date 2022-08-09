We can imagine that you don’t watch every YouTube video. Maybe the connection isn’t enough, or maybe you’ve seen it by now with thumbnails of presenters holding invisible babies or a psyduck imitate. But sometimes there is still something interesting in between. For example, former F1 driver and current YouTuber Nico Rosberg recently posted a video with interesting news about Bugatti.

Rosberg picked up his new Rimac Nevera and spoke to big boss Mate Rimac. He told the F1 alumnus: ‘For the past two and a half years we have had a successor in place [van de Bugatti Chiron] worked.’ First of all, it’s nice that Mate already uses ‘we’ when he talks about Bugatti.

It will be a tough job to outdo the Chiron. Mr Rimac said of the Chiron’s W16 that it is “a great engine and the pinnacle of automotive engine development, but now it’s time to take the next step.”

The successor to the Bugatti Chiron will be a hybrid

So, what does that mean concretely? Will Bugatti soon be borrowing the drivetrain from Rimac? No: “The next step won’t be electric… not fully electric,” says Rimac. Instead, the successor to the Chiron will have a “very interesting combustion engine, and highly electrified.”

Yes, here it comes – a hybrid Bugatti. But as the LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1 so skillfully demonstrated, you have hybrids, and then you have hybrids. But what does it mean for Bugatti’s penchant for large engine capacity and even greater cylinder numbers?

Not what you expect

“I’d say it’s going in the opposite direction of what everyone expects,” Rimac says. Koenigsegg proved (or has yet to prove) that small engines can be very powerful. Their four-seater has 1,730 horsepower from a powertrain that consists of a three-cylinder plus some electric motors. Maybe Bugatti is interested in the Freevalve technique?

Or are we dealing with reverse psychology? Everyone expects the engines to get smaller, but maybe Bugatti will go against the grain and come up with even more cylinders, even more turbos and even more power. Unfortunately we will have to wait a little longer.