Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the popular series Riverdale, has returned to do his thing creating many and great expectations among fans of the series with details about the final chapter of the fifth season that has changed the lives of its characters after the time jump that was experienced in the plot, and that led Archie and his friends to situations that brought back problems from their past

What will we see in the final chapter of Riverdale?

The chapter is titled RIP and focuses on Archie and his friends, who After spending a difficult year in Riverdale they have a problem at Pop’s that leads them to make a tough decision, especially for the future of the city.

When does the final chapter of Riverdale premiere?

Riverdale Chapter 19, season 5, will arrive this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 via The CW. In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the series will premiere on Warner Channel at these times:

Peru , Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 12:00 am

Central America (except Panama): Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 pm

Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1:00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: Riverdale: when does the fifth season of the series premiere on Netflix?

How many chapters does Riverdale, season 5 have?

The fifth season of the hit series Riverdale had 19 chapters, being today Wednesday, October 6, the premiere of the final chapter.

What was Riverdale season 5 about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony. Fiction also takes us through a seven-year time jump, through which the Riverdale boys are seen as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.

Where to watch Riverdale, season 5?

Season 5 of Rivedale you can see through the The CW channel (for the United States). In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the series is seen by the signal of Warner Channel.

When is the premiere of Riverdale, season 5 on Netflix?

Netflix Latin America offers all seasons of riverdale issued in full so far, from the first to the fourth. However, it has not yet given an official release date for the fifth installment. Various specialized portals estimate that the premiere of this would take place once all the episodes have been released through Warner Channel, that is, in October 2021.

Cast of Riverdale, Season 5

Acquaintances and new faces joined the riverdale season five. These are the actors and actresses present in the popular series:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Trinity Likins as Jellybean Jones

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes is Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Hart Denton is Chic

Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge.

YOU CAN SEE: The revenge of the Juanas: when does the new Netflix series premiere and at what time?

Rivardale Season 5 Last Episode Trailer