Thanks to goals from Braian Romero, Enzo Fernández and Jorge Carrascal, River Plate shone in front of their people at the Monumental Stadium and beat Platense 3-0 for the friendly Ángel Labruna Cup, continuing with the preparation for the Professional League Cup which will start in two weeks.
Gallardo’s “Muñeco” team functioned almost perfectly again, showing that it is several steps above most of its rivals at home and, although it was still a preparatory match, it has already begun to warn the opponents that will make them suffer in 2022.
Next, we will review the details of what happened, focusing on both the figures of the encounter and the activity of the reinforcements.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez He was the only one of the six reinforcements that have arrived so far, not counting the players who returned from their respective loans, who started as a starter at River, and he really played an exceptional game. Quick at the junctions, with a high confidence to dispute the heads-up, where he practically did not lose, and also very firm to win from above, making a great pair with Maidana.
In the plugin entered Thomas Pochettino, who also proved to be up to the task and will surely be very important for Marcelo Gallardo, as well as Carlos Auzqui, who returned from Workshops and is much more mature and making better decisions.
For his part, the goalkeeper Ezekiel Centurion He started in the presence of Franco Armani in the Argentine National Team and was not out of tune, keeping his fence undefeated and showing the personality that Gallardo demands of him.
It’s hard to keep just three players when a whole team looks spectacular. Enzo Fernandez He was the great figure of the match: he played, he played, he scored a goal from outside the box with a cross shot and once again showed that he is an above-average boy, that if he continues down this path he will be talked about.
I want to stay with Alex Vigo, who took advantage of the chance that Marcelo Gallardo gave him to act as the starting right back, while there is much talk of a possible transfer to Independiente. The former Colón played with character and determination, being tireless on the right wing, and acted as if to tell the Muñeco “Are you sure I’m going? I want to stay here”.
Lastly, although Casco and Simón could have occupied this place on the podium, I believe that what was done by Gonzalez Pirez deserves that he be the one to take this recognition. Much more player came back, or at least that’s what he showed yesterday at the Monumental. Impassable from above and below and, I insist, with supreme self-confidence.
