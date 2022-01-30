Paris Saint Germain have had a dominant run in Ligue 1 this season. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino is in first place in the French first division with 53 points, the product of 16 wins, five draws and just one loss. This Monday, January 31, PSG will receive Nice at the Parc des Princes to play the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.
The duel looks to be closer than expected, after all, Nice occupies the second position in the general table in Ligue 1. The team led by Christophe Galtier occupies this position with 42 points, product of 13 wins, four draws and five losses. The Parisian team will have to find a way to stop the dangerous attack made up of Calvin Stengs, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg and Patrick Kluivert.
PSG will be without Georginio Wijnaldum and Neymar due to injury, in addition to the players who are facing the World Cup qualifiers or the African Cup. Mauricio Pochettino would start the following players to face OGC Nice in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Defense: Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes.
Midfield: Edoard Michut, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti.
Forward: Xavi Simons, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Everything indicates that Lionel Messi will be able to play this starting match. The Argentine star was unable to participate with his national team in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. However, ‘La Pulga’ has already recovered.
#alignment #Paris #Saint #Germain #face #Nice #Messi #returns #starting #lineup
Leave a Reply