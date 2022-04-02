Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate is the most valuable team in the next Copa Libertadores, as well as being one of the examples to follow to get closer to success. That is why, below, we review the 10 most valuable players in the Millionaire:
Although the level of the Octopus has been in decline in recent times, he is still one of the most valuable goalkeepers in America. At 35 years old, he maintains a share price of €5 million.
The forward that Sebastián Beccacece recovered in Defense and Justice today enjoys in River Plate. He is the first defender in the pressure and does not go through great droughts without a goal. At the height.
Emerged from the Platense quarry, Palavecino went to Colombian football and fell to River de Gallardo. He proved to have talent to be an eKey gear at the core of midfield. Good medium distance and vision of the game.
He returned from Chinese football and it cost him little to readapt to Argentine football. When you have plenty of quality… Juan Fernando Quintero plays how and when he wants. Crack.
One of the midfielders of the moment and pillars in the gestation of the Millionaire football. Good first pass, recovery and vision to detect spaces to attack. Enzo he has everything to become a top player.
They left him free in juveniles and they had to pay him to incorporate him after his high level in Defense and Justice. The River Plate-trained defender is one of Marcelo Gallardo’s great defensive assets. Of selection.
The Chilean is -for many- the best defender of Argentine soccer and of Latin America. Due to his speed, aggressive passing and aerial power, he is up to the task of playing for any club in Europe.
He left with a South American Cup for the MLS and returned to the MLS while still young. Millionaire Machine. Today its price continues to rise: 10 euros sticks. His gambeta does not abound. little boat.
Those who distinguish football between ancient and modern, can affirm that Nicolas De la Cruz is one that fits perfectly in the most recent. Good punch, game vision and intense. His hours are numbered at River Plate.
The young striker and usual summoned to the Argentine National Team was sold to Manchester City but will continue for a while longer at the Millionaire. He’s Argentina’s most valuable player and probably one of the great figures of Latin America.
