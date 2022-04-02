Steam Deck it allows to to install also the operating system Windows 11 thanks to a update in beta released by Valve developers a few hours ago.

L’update it simply introduces platform support fTPMacronym for firmware Trusted Platform Module, indicated as a prerequisite for installing Windows 11.

Obviously, as with Windows 10, compatibility does not make Steam Deck out of the blue capable of running all applications of the new operating system: there is still a lot of work to be done before the handheld can be used profitably. in this way.

However, considering that only a few weeks have passed since the official launch, it must be admitted that the work to maximize compatibility and introduce new features in Steam Deck is proceeding quite quickly.

So let’s imagine that in a few months the Valve console will become even more interesting than it already is, fully supporting Windows drivers and therefore also gaming via Xbox Game Pass.