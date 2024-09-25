River Plate continues on its way to its great goal of winning the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Now it has left Colo Colo of Chile behind, after beating it 1-0 this Tuesday in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Facundo Colidio (16) scored the only goal of the rematch for the ‘millionaire’ team, which took over the series with a global score of 2-1, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Santiago.

In the semi-finals, River will face the winner of the series between Brazilians Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro, with a partial advantage for the Brazilians, the reigning champions, who won the first leg 1-0.

