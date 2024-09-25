This Tuesday, in the Copa Libertadores, the Argentine team River Plate and the Chilean team Colo Colo faced each other in Buenos Aires, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the top continental tournament. Beforehand, player Arturo Vidal made a gesture that apparently angered his rival’s fans. Then, Franco Armani made a move and returned the pressure to Vidal.

At the start, Vidal, a Deportivo Colo-Colo midfielder, entered the Monumental Stadium and, in the preparations, provoked the fans with a defiant gesture. In videos shared on social media, the moment in which the player raised his arms and then brought his hands towards his ears could be seen.

His gesture made it clear that he was not listening to the fans. At this, the rival fans whistled, apparently annoyed by the gestures of ‘King’ Arthur.

On social media, Vidal received both support and criticism for the gesture. Some congratulated him for the way he was handling the pressure in the stadium and others considered him “not very humble.”

Franco Armani’s trick on Vidal

At about 35 minutes into the match, the River Plate goalkeeperthe Argentine Franco Armani, made a feint to Arturo Vidal, making him look ridiculous.

When the Chilean stood up, he tried to recover the ball, but Armani had already passed it.

After dribbling it inside the area, Vidal shouted some insults at Armani, apparently complaining that he was wasting time replacing the ball.

Tuesday night’s match pits two historic teams against each other, who ended the first leg in a draw (1-1) and postponed the battle to the next 90 minutes at the Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires.

After the match, The score was 1-0, with River Plate winning with a goal from Facundo Colidio.

For now, River Plate will try to make its stripes shine in the competition, whose title it won on four occasions (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018), one of them with Gallardo as a footballer and two as a coach, against ‘Cacique’, who managed to be champion in 1991.

