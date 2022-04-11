After the important 4-2 home win against Argentinos Juniors for the 2022 Professional League Cup, to stay in the Playoffs qualifying zone and reach second place, River Plate must quickly prepare for a new Copa Libertadores de América commitment.
The “Millionaire” debuted with a 1-0 victory in Lima against Alianza, with a goal by Matías Suárez, and will now receive at the Mas Monumental Stadium brazil fortresswhich fell against Colo Colo in its debut, as a local, in the other match of the Group F. We review the previous one.
Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 2:00 a.m. (Spain), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: More Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)
The match will be broadcast on FOX SPORTSand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Santiago Simón, Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás De La Cruz; Matias Suarez and Julian Alvarez.
Fortress: Max Wallef; Landázuri, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Zé Welison, Hércules, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Silvio Romero and Moses
