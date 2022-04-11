? #River

?‍♂️ He will train in the afternoon. There will be swabs and then we will know the list of summoned vs. #Fortress

? Barco underwent studies for the discomfort in the right hamstring. Results are awaited

✅ Paradela would return to those summoned

❇ There are already 262 detainees from the bar

— Maximiliano Grillo (@maxigrillo) April 11, 2022