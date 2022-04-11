Kingdom Hearts 4 is just the latest in a series of “anticipated” titles, so to speak, from several leaks extrapolated from some “signed” private information NVIDIA. After yet another confirmed game, it’s time to take a look at that list and figure out what to expect in the future.

In addition to Kingdom Hearts 4, NVIDIA’s leaks have “heralded” the arrival of God of War on PC, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and many other titles such as Street Fighters 6 and Crysys 4, two works announced later but not yet released.

In the leaks there were as many titles that, however, have not yet been confirmed and / or announced, so let’s see which games they are. Above all, the Resident Evil 4 remake. Not much is known about this remake yet, but more than one source is sure it is already in the works.

After all, this is one of the most loved chapters of the horror saga and it would not be a surprise, also taking into account the policy of Capcomsee him arrive among us in a more or less short time. In the stolen information we also find Tekken 8the highly anticipated next chapter of the famous fighting series that has been talked about for a very long time.

And again Gears 6, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Titanfall 3, Monster Hunter 6, Final Fantasy 9 Remake and a remastered of Half-Life 2. Obviously, none of these titles have been announced, nor confirmed by any of the software developers.

It is therefore good to take this information with a grain of salt, as there are no official communications on the matter. However, considering the extreme reliability of the leak in question, we can safely say that dreaming is, if nothing else, legitimate.

For those who don’t know, this massive data leak happened in September 2021. They have therefore come to us different confidential information stolen directly from the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The same US computer giant intervened on the matter by declaring that that list was “speculative” and unofficial.