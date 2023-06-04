Despite July’s attempts to prevent Cristobal find out, he came to see the stories of Laia, his girlfriend, with Antares, an alleged brichero that he met in Cusco. However, at the moment no infidelity can be confirmed by the Spanish chef. However, a revealing tiktok by Alex Bejar, the actress who plays her, would reveal a kiss between the two characters, which would not be to the liking of Diego Montalbán’s son. He has every intention of going to look for her, however, her father has not allowed him. If you want to know how this story will end, don’t miss a single chapter of “At the bottom there is room”.

Did Laia kiss Antares? Watch the video that would leave a clue

The video shows a parody by the actress about what would happen if Antares tried to kiss her. The followers of Alex Béjar mentioned that the brichero would have sawed Cristóbal, however, it was the actress herself who mentioned that she made it up and does not know what will happen in “In the background there is room”. In addition, she pointed out that she is in Spain and is heading to Peru to continue recording this popular television series.

How did Cristóbal react to the photo of Laia and Antares?

Although July had done a good job of hiding everything from him, it was Diego Montalbán who showed the photo to Cristóbal, causing the waiter to faint. According to ‘Charo’s’ niece, her blood pressure only dropped and she fainted, therefore, she was out of danger. Later, her father showed him the rest of the photos and Alessia’s brother decided to travel to Cusco to recover his beloved, which he has not yet done.

