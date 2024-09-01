What more did we want? Nothing. Charles Leclerc’s triumph in Monza is one of those joys that unite Italymaking us forget so many bitternesses, so many defects of a country that suddenly raises its head in the name of a Ferrari-branded technology unique in the world. A magic capable of merging with a strong popular sentiment like it doesn’t happen anywhere else on the planet, because in our country Ferrari is not just sport but culture, tradition, passion.

All this emphasis would never have been unleashed if the red car hadn’t been driven in Monza by a exceptional driver like Charles Leclercwhose exaggerated propensity for risk was known until yesterday, but not his technical skills to lead 53 laps at a stretch without making any mistakes, without making a single mistake, without putting the slightest strain on the tyres. The secret of his victory lies precisely in this sense of proportion which allowed him to maintain the lead in the last 15 laps despite making only one stop for tyres, against the two of those chasing him with the aim of biting him, namely a sensational Oscar Piastri with McLaren, in this specific case.

A Ferrari that weighs less on the coverages than the competition is a recent innovation that makes risky but rewarding strategies like the one in Monza possible. We had said on the eve that the Ferrari, not being involved in the fight for the two world titles, had less to lose compared to its direct rivals. And so it was. Gambling is in Ferrari’s DNA. Enzo Ferrari, then, repeated that a victory in the Italian GP could compensate for the bitterness of a lost world championship. The enthusiasm of the crowd in Monza confirms this. The important thing is to continue with the same pace on the next tracks where the advantages generated by the changes just brought to the track can be better expressed.

Leclerc, first in Monaco and in the Italian GP, ​​has already saved his season, but above all he sent a message to the team, waiting for Lewis Hamilton who arrives with very clear ambitions as a leader and has now understood that he will find in the Monegasque a very fearsome rival and also loved by the public.

Third place of Norris, as good and fast as he is fragile more in his nerves than in his driving skills, allows the Englishman to move to 62 points from Verstappen in the world championship (sixth in Monza with an unrecognisable Red Bull-mystery), but cTo everyone’s great surprise, McLaren did not favour any strategies and this weighs more on him than the defeat. Piastri, with a decisive overtaking at the second chicane, overtook Lando with ease, driving an exceptional race, but against the Ferrari-Leclerc duo he had to accept second place. “It hurts me”said the Australian, while Charles, a few meters away, smiled. An image to keep, because it doesn’t happen often…