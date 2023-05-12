moments peaks of confrontation they lived yesterday in the facilities of PEMEXwhen municipal police established roadblocks on Los Mochis-Topolobampo highwayelements of the National Guard and the rumor spread that a violent eviction. The producers they entrenched and arrived reinforcement on both sides.

Even the state secretary of Public security, Christopher Castanedaarrived at seedling and megaphone in hand ordered the producers to evict peacefully because there was an eviction attempt by federal police corporations, which had stopped the Governor Ruben Rocha. There was a risk that fuel would become scarce in ahome and the entire northern zone, with which all productive activities would be paralyzed and the economy.

He Mayor Gerardo Vargas clarified that at no time would the police try to evict to the producersthat the patrols are to protect them.

In counterpart, a group of producers took over the PEMEX facilities in Culiacán yesterday and threaten to block the entrance to the airport and even take government palace. The atmosphere becomes increasingly tense on the eve of the meeting that the leaders of the movement will hold with the Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto Lópezscheduled for next Monday.

The producers they insist that they would go bankrupt in case they are not approved guarantee prices of 7 thousand pesos per ton of corn and 8 thousand of wheat. It is stated that wheat farmers from Sonora and El Carrizo began to arrive to reinforce the blockade and that they will not move until their requests are resolved.

Potpourri. He State Congress yesterday approved the law that disqualifies from holding government and popularly elected positions women aggressors and to those who do not pay family pensionsthe so-called law 3 of 3 which was recently approved in fast track in the Chamber of Senatorsalong with 19 other laws that are at risk of being annulled by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation because the opposition is contesting them.

How is Constitutional reformApart from the federal congress, it is required that it be approved by half plus one of the state congresses for it to enter into force. The green light was also given to the reform to lower the age to be a legislator and public official.

UAS. It transcends that as part of the confrontation between the State Govermenthe congressthe uas and the PASjust as it is already investigated Hector Melesio Cuen and his family, and the rector jesus maduenait could soon begin to investigate the vice-chancellors and also the directors of the faculties that are the base of the chain that maintains the cacicazgo in the university.

That very few of them would free the accusations of: corruption and inexplicable enrichment. They ensure that this and the commitment they have with the federal government not taking the students out onto the streets is what has somewhat slowed down the mega protest demonstration approved by the university council and announced by the rector.

“Raise awareness and allow fuel to leave”: Cristóbal Castañeda, Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa

