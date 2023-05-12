Is very regrettable that a group of political opportunists they are taking advantage of one demand legitimate of the agricultural producers of sinaloa which are in talks of the price of warranty of the corn and wheat. The Chairwoman of Brunette, Merary Villegaspointed it out clearly: “they are adding fuel to the fire.”

To what Merary Villegas says, we would add that now they are also adding gasoline to that fire. The accusations they go against politicians linked to the CNCsome producers of the greats and of course, do not rule out the so-called “coyotes”, those who always take advantage of the corn growers to take the Profits.

On the Third Floor they have the main character who is moving the producersthe sad thing is that it would be for political purposes and not for real support for the Sinaloan producers, to be clear they want to take advantage of the situation to hit the State Govermentwhen they tell us it had been inactive for months and had forgotten the status.

In it State Congress They have shown more political level, all the parties have made public their support for the producers and at the same time recognized the efforts of the Governor Ruben Rocha. Even the opposition parties have shown this position, which goes beyond political opportunists.

Beyond the political opportunists, there is a real demand and legitimate criticism such as the accusations of the lack of federal support and the disappearance of financial institutions for this sector. Furthermore, everyone agrees that farmers deserve to have certainty in their harvests.

Sinaloan producers deserve certainty, but it is also time for political opportunists to get their hands off an issue with so much social meaning. It seems that adversaries of the state government are grouping up to use farmers as cannon fodder, it would be regrettable and low, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. Good news is that the Sinaloan Congress approved the Law 3 of 3 that punishes sexual offenders and food debtors. Good for the 37 deputies who voted in favour, three legislators were missing, surely they had better things to do, but in the end it went smoothly.

Likewise, they explain that this bill orders the suspension of the rights or prerogatives of citizens for being sentenced for the intentional commission of crimes against life and bodily integrity; as well as against freedom and sexual security; and normal psychosexual development.

The reactions came quickly, the 50+1 women’s collective that presides at the local level Erika Sanchezcelebrated the ratification of the Reform 3 of 3 against violence approved by the State Congress, with this Sinaloa becomes the fifth state to specify what they call a great advance.

Diary. Today at 11:00 a.m. in the State Congress, the work meeting of the Housing Commission will be held with the authorities of the municipalities of Culiacán, Badiraguato, Navolato, Elota and Cosalá. Previously there will be a media conference.

Political Memory. “Reflecting calmly, very calmly, is better than making desperate decisions”: Franz Kafka.

