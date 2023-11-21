The Brazilian police intervene in the stands of the Maracaná Stadium to stop a brawl prior to the South American Classic. Antonio Lacerda (EFE)

The South American classic between Brazil and Argentina has started with a delay of almost half an hour due to clashes between fans in the south stands of the Maracaná Stadium. Minutes before the match began, the Brazilian police had to intervene to stop the brawl in which fans of both teams were involved. The Albiceleste team, led by Lionel Messi, even left the field, a decision that some Argentine media attributed to a protest by the players because they considered that visiting fans were being repressed more harshly.

The situation, which was close to causing the cancellation of the match, revived the memory of the 2021 classic played in Sao Paulo, which was interrupted after five minutes by health agents who accused four Argentine players of having violated health regulations. It also brought back some memories from a few weeks ago, when in the days before the final of the Copa Libertadores, based in Rio de Janeiro, incidents were reported between the fans of Fluminense and Boca Juniors.

